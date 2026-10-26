Forecast: Windy and mostly dry weather continues

TAMPA — Good Monday afternoon Tampa Bay! Skies continue to remain mostly dry with a few isolated sprinkles for some over the next few hours. Temps will hang in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds are still gusty up to 30+ mph at times. Into the evening temps will fall into the 70s with partly cloudy skies. Also, a small craft advisory will be valid till Wednesday.

Tomorrow looks very similar to today with morning lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. We are pinned between high pressure to the north and a stalled boundary to the south. Partly cloudy skies and breezy northeasterly winds. Gusts still around 30 mph and this will continue into Wednesday. Highs rise in the mid 80s.

Later this week the humidity levels rebound back to muggy levels and isolated shower chances in the afternoons and evening return. Highs remain slightly above normal in the mid to upper 80s as we get closer to Halloween.

I hope you all have a great day!