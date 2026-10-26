Forecast: Windy conditions continue

Good morning, Tampa Bay! If you’re stepping out the door early this Monday morning to walk the dog, grab coffee, or squeeze in a sunrise workout, it feels great out there, but you’ll definitely notice the air moving. Right now around the bay, we’re waking up to mostly clear skies with temperatures sitting comfortably in the upper 60s, paired with a lively northeast breeze already blowing 10 to 15 mph. That persistent high pressure anchored off to our north continues to wedge down the peninsula, keeping that tight pressure gradient locked in place and driving in plenty of dry, pleasant air.

As we roll through today, expect wall-to-wall sunshine from start to finish. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-80s—topping out right around 84 degrees—with humidity remaining very reasonable. The big headline once again is the wind. It will stay noticeably breezy all day long, with sustained northeast winds running 14 to 18 mph and gusts frequently kicking up between 25 and 28 mph.

If you’re heading out for an outdoor bike ride or a run along Bayshore, be ready to fight a stiff headwind whenever you’re pointed back toward the northeast. Boaters should keep in mind that marine conditions remain choppy across Tampa Bay and breezy over the open Gulf. We’ll stay mostly clear and breezy tonight, with overnight lows dipping back into the upper 60s to around 68 degrees. Another fantastic, bright October day across the bay—just make sure to secure any loose patio furniture before you head out!