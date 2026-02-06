Forecast: Windy weather arrives with freeze warnings Friday

A freeze warning is in effect for Citrus County, and a cold weather advisory covers much of the area, with windy conditions making it feel even colder tonight.

Skies will stay clear, and temperatures will drop into the 30s by morning, before gradually warming into the 70s next week.

Don't worry about carrying an umbrella around, the rain is already moving out. Bring with you a warm, wind-proof jacket. It'll get windy, and temperatures will stay chilly in the 50s.

Rain continues to push through the area. Freeze warnings and Cold Weather Advisories are posted for Friday morning.