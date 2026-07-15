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Area of low pressure at 20% chance of development: What this means for your weekend

Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips shares his thoughts on what to expect
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NHC
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The National Hurricane Center reported a small blob with a slight chance of formation that is expected to bring some rain this upcoming weekend.

Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips shared his thoughts on the disturbance:

1. NHC is now showing the same blob the Euro has been advertising for a week.

2. We've been showing increased rain chances this weekend; this is why.

3. This is the exact type of scenario that could help drought conditions. Unsettled, weak system bringing an onshore flow and increased chances of rain north of I-4 and west of I-75.

4. Nothing to freak out about. Honestly, stalled-out fronts with weak lows developing along the Gulf Coast are really the only way the tropics can get going with so much dry air and shear in the Caribbean and MDR of the Atlantic right now.

5. Rule #7. We need the rain. Hopefully, we see a little something out of this.

The area of low pressure is expected to form over the northeast Gulf this weekend and has a 20% chance of developing into a tropical system.

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