Hurricane prep: Know the risk of fires with EV's and lithium ion batteries

TAMPA, Fla. — Flood-soaked lithium-ion batteries can spark fires hours or even days after a hurricane passes, and fire officials and waste management experts say most people don't know the danger lingers long after the water recedes.

During Hurricane Helene, fires kept sparking as floodwaters hit lithium-ion batteries. Robert Herrin, a section chief with Hillsborough County Fire, said crews were powerless to stop them.

"We're sitting there watching a house burn and we can't really do anything about it," Herrin said. "It's frustrating for us, we want to help.”

The risk applies to a wide range of everyday items containing lithium-ion batteries, including small electronics, power tools, children's toys, e-bikes, scooters and electric vehicles.

Herrin said the batteries are dangerously unpredictable because once they’ve been exposed to water, they risk corroding at any time.

"They're unpredictable, and it can go like that,” Herrin said, snapping his finger. “Hours, even days later.”

At Hillsborough County Solid Waste, crews are seeing residents toss batteries in with regular trash, and it's causing serious problems. In three years, the facility recorded 30 fires, all caused by batteries.

Hillsborough County Solid Waste Project Manager Daniel Gallagher said the danger is real for the workers handling that waste.

"Imagine being that driver driving and seeing smoke coming out the back of your truck. It's got to be pretty scary," Gallagher said.

Gallagher said batteries should be dropped off at community collection centers, not placed in regular trash. He said proper packing is critical.

"We don't want batteries to touch each other because those exposed terminals, they can spark, and that's how you can get a fire. So tape or separate, we like to say," Gallagher said.

If a battery gets wet or is damaged, the safety precautions increase. Those batteries should be placed in a container filled with sand or dirt before being taken to a disposal site.

Herrin said taking these steps to prevent batteries from getting wet matters because the stakes are too high.

"You can replace anything in that house. You can't replace the people in it," Herrin said.

HURRICANE RESOURCES



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. Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.