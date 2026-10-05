Latest Gulf weather outlook: Denis Phillips on possible development

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips shares his latest thoughts on potential development in the Gulf and what to expect:
- Area highlighted now has a "high' chance of development. Of course, it's not even there yet. (So there's that).
- Nothing surprising here. We've been talking about this for weeks. Solid chance we have a depression or even "Isaias" by the weekend.
- Most models keep a weak, ragged rainmaker impacting the Northern Gulf Coast early next week. (Rain with a name)
- A few, including the Google Deep Earth make it stronger in the latest runs. Until we actually have a system to track, models will be all over the place.
- Helene and Milton were devastating. Let's be clear. This is NOT them. Ingredients are VERY different with this potential system.
- I will rarely "write off" a storm anytime it's in the Gulf..and I won't do it here either. But I won't hype anything either just to get traffic. Nothing is more despicable than trying to profit off fear.
- #7 is obviously Rule #7. Nothing to freak out about. Odds are very high this develops, probably gets a name, and moves North as a significant rainmaker for the Northern Gulf Coast late this weekend or early next week. At this point, the threat for direct impacts on Central Florida is low. (Although not zero)
- Until then, we will update 24/7. Not to stress you out. We update to keep you informed and answer any questions you might have.
- Too early for flight, Disney and Pet Armadillo walking questions. And yet, I know they're already in my DM box.
Here is the latest Tropics update from the Tampa Bay 28 meteorologist Ally Blake:
Tracking the Tropics | Oct. 5, morning update
HURRICANE RESOURCES
Bradenton community responds after 20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million
The 20-year-old IMG Academy volleyball star and Under Armour All-American died Sept. 16 after a three-month battle with the rare blood disorder — even though doctors had found her a 100% bone marrow match, her mother, Tanya Mack tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone.
20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million