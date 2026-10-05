Latest Gulf weather outlook: Denis Phillips on possible development

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips shares his latest thoughts on potential development in the Gulf and what to expect:



Area highlighted now has a "high' chance of development. Of course, it's not even there yet. (So there's that).

Nothing surprising here. We've been talking about this for weeks. Solid chance we have a depression or even "Isaias" by the weekend.

Most models keep a weak, ragged rainmaker impacting the Northern Gulf Coast early next week. (Rain with a name)

A few, including the Google Deep Earth make it stronger in the latest runs. Until we actually have a system to track, models will be all over the place.

Helene and Milton were devastating. Let's be clear. This is NOT them. Ingredients are VERY different with this potential system.

I will rarely "write off" a storm anytime it's in the Gulf..and I won't do it here either. But I won't hype anything either just to get traffic. Nothing is more despicable than trying to profit off fear.

#7 is obviously Rule #7. Nothing to freak out about. Odds are very high this develops, probably gets a name, and moves North as a significant rainmaker for the Northern Gulf Coast late this weekend or early next week. At this point, the threat for direct impacts on Central Florida is low. (Although not zero)

Until then, we will update 24/7. Not to stress you out. We update to keep you informed and answer any questions you might have.

Too early for flight, Disney and Pet Armadillo walking questions. And yet, I know they're already in my DM box.

Here is the latest Tropics update from the Tampa Bay 28 meteorologist Ally Blake:

Tracking the Tropics | Oct. 5, morning update

HURRICANE RESOURCES