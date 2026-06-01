Your Voice: How are you preparing for hurricane season

- June 1 marks the official start of the 2026 hurricane season.
- Tampa Bay 28 meteorologists, along with officials from across the Tampa Bay region, have been helping make sure you are prepared if a storm comes our way this year.
- Ahead of the start of hurricane season, Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone went out to get your voice on concerns you may have after a quiet season last year, how your family is preparing, and hopes for this season.
Share Your Story with Paul
Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Paul LaGrone grew up in Plant City, so he’s seen firsthand how that part of Hillsborough County has changed over the years. As Tampa Bay 28’s leading political anchor he knows state and local politics impact decisions we make at home. Paul wants to hear how state policies impact you. Just use the form below to send him a message.
Contact Paul LaGrone
.
Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier
Craig Prather survived a cardiac arrest in December. Less than six months later, he was struck and killed by a car.
Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier