38th annual Tarpon Springs Seafood Festival returns to the historic Sponge Docks

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. —
- The Tarpon Springs Seafood Festival returns November 7 and 8.
- The event features fresh seafood, arts, crafts, and live entertainment.
- Also, the third annual Master Chefs of the Sea competition, where local seafood dishes will compete for awards, will take place.
- Organizers stopped by to join Denis Phillips on DPL to talk about the event.
- Admission is free and the festival run Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.