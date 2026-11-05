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38th annual Tarpon Springs Seafood Festival returns to the historic Sponge Docks

The event runs November 7 and 8 and will features fresh seafood, arts, crafts, and live entertainment.
Tarpon Springs Seafood Festival returns to the historic Sponge Docks
Tarpon Springs Seafood Festival
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TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. —

  • The Tarpon Springs Seafood Festival returns November 7 and 8.
  • The event features fresh seafood, arts, crafts, and live entertainment.
  • Also, the third annual Master Chefs of the Sea competition, where local seafood dishes will compete for awards, will take place.
  • Organizers stopped by to join Denis Phillips on DPL to talk about the event.
  • Admission is free and the festival run Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

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