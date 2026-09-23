A Door of Hope helps foster families in 11 counties across Florida

TAMPA, Fla. —
- Right now, there are hundreds of kids in foster care in Tampa Bay.
- A Door of Hope is a faith-based organization that helps recruit, license, and train foster families in 11 counties.
- The founders were on DPL to talk about their mission and how they provide resources to foster families.
- If you are interested in fostering, there are free informational meetings every Monday night at 6:30. You can also volunteer with the organization as well.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.