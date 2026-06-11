- The 6th annual Brooksville Watermelon Festival takes place on Saturday, June 13, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- The free, family-friendly event is being held at the Hernando County Fairgrounds and celebrates locally grown watermelon.
WATCH: Brooksville Watermelon Festival stops by Denis Phillips Live
Brooksville Watermelon Festival stops by Denis Phillips Live
- The event will feature over 200 vendors, a kid zone, a petting zoo, a contest, and more.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.