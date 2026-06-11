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Brooksville Watermelon Festival stops by Denis Phillips Live

The 6th annual Brooksville Watermelon Festival takes place on Saturday June 13 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Brooksville Watermelon Festival stops by Denis Phillips Live
Brooksville Watermelon Festival stops by Denis Phillips Live
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  • The 6th annual Brooksville Watermelon Festival takes place on Saturday, June 13, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
  • The free, family-friendly event is being held at the Hernando County Fairgrounds and celebrates locally grown watermelon.
    WATCH: Brooksville Watermelon Festival stops by Denis Phillips Live
    Brooksville Watermelon Festival stops by Denis Phillips Live
  • The event will feature over 200 vendors, a kid zone, a petting zoo, a contest, and more.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

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