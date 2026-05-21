Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips appears on 'Hello Hillsborough' podcast

- Hurricane season officially starts in less than two weeks, and now is the best time to get prepared.
- For weeks, Tampa Bay 28 meteorologists have been telling you about hurricane expos and other resources to help get you ready.
- On Wednesday, Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips appeared on the “Hello Hillsborough” podcast with the Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management.
- They discussed hurricane safety, why the end of the season usually sees an uptick, rule number 7, and more.
'Who wants to slap him?': Teacher arrested for child abuse at Manatee County middle school, MCSO says
Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) detectives arrested a sixth-grade teacher who is accused of telling a student to slap another student.
Teacher arrested for child abuse at Manatee County middle school, MCSO says