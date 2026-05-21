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Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips appears on 'Hello Hillsborough' podcast

Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips appeared on the “Hello Hillsborough” podcast with the Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management.
Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips appears on 'Hello Hillsborough' podcast
Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips appears on 'Hello Hillsborough' podcast
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  • Hurricane season officially starts in less than two weeks, and now is the best time to get prepared.
  • For weeks, Tampa Bay 28 meteorologists have been telling you about hurricane expos and other resources to help get you ready.
  • On Wednesday, Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips appeared on the “Hello Hillsborough” podcast with the Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management.
  • They discussed hurricane safety, why the end of the season usually sees an uptick, rule number 7, and more.

'Who wants to slap him?': Teacher arrested for child abuse at Manatee County middle school, MCSO says

Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) detectives arrested a sixth-grade teacher who is accused of telling a student to slap another student.

Teacher arrested for child abuse at Manatee County middle school, MCSO says

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