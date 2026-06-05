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Corey Ave. Summer Arts and Crafts Festival gets creative on Denis Phillips Live

The free, family, and pet friendly event is open to the public from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on June 6 and 7.
Corey Ave. Summer Arts and Crafts Festival gets creative on Denis Phillips Live
Corey Ave. Summer Arts and Crafts Festival gets creative on Denis Phillips Live
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  • June 6 and June 7 marks the return of the Corey Ave. Summer Arts and Crafts Festival in St. Pete Beach.
  • The free, family, and pet friendly event is open to the public from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. both days.
  • The festival celebrates creativity, community, and hand crafted talented.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

  • You’ll find a wide collection of hand-made creations all along Corey Avenue designed by local artists.
  • Some of the art includes jewelry, home décor, crafts, and one-of-a-kind treasures you won’t find anywhere else. 

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