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Corey Avenue Arts and Crafts Festival returns to St. Pete Beach this weekend

The Corey Avenue Arts and Crafts Festival is a free, two-day event that turns the historic shopping district into a pedestrian only outdoor gallery.
Corey Avenue Arts and Crafts Festival returns to St. Pete Beach this weekend
Corey Ave Arts
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ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. —

  • The Corey Avenue Arts and Crafts Festival is a free, two-day event that turns the historic shopping district into a pedestrian-only outdoor gallery.
  • There you will find everything from jewelry to painting to home décor from artisans across the country.

WATCH: Corey Avenue Arts and Crafts Festival returns to St. Pete Beach this weekend

Corey Avenue Arts and Crafts Festival returns to St. Pete Beach this weekend

  • Some vendors joined Denis on DPL to talk about the event.
  • The festival runs on Oct. 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

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