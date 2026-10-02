ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. —
- The Corey Avenue Arts and Crafts Festival is a free, two-day event that turns the historic shopping district into a pedestrian-only outdoor gallery.
- There you will find everything from jewelry to painting to home décor from artisans across the country.
WATCH: Corey Avenue Arts and Crafts Festival returns to St. Pete Beach this weekend
Corey Avenue Arts and Crafts Festival returns to St. Pete Beach this weekend
- Some vendors joined Denis on DPL to talk about the event.
- The festival runs on Oct. 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.