- Hurricane season is almost here, and people across the Tampa Bay region are preparing, including Crooked Thumb Brewery.
- Almost eight years ago, the Safety Harbor brewery started brewing its Rule #7 Hurricane Pale Ale.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.
On Thursday, Crooked Thumb Brewery joined Denis Phillips on DPL to release a new edition of the beer.
WATCH: Crooked Thumb Brewery joins Denis Phillips Live with this year’s edition of the Rule #7 beer
Crooked Thumb Brewery joins Denis Phillips Live with this year’s edition of the Rule #7 beer
- The brewery and Denis will host a meet-and-greet on Sunday, May 24, at Crooked Thumb from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.