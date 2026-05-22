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Crooked Thumb Brewery joins Denis Phillips Live with this year’s edition of the Rule #7 beer

Almost eight years ago, the Safety Harbor brewery started brewing its Rule #7 Hurricane Pale Ale.
Crooked Thumb Brewery joins Denis Phillips Live with this year’s edition of the Rule #7 beer
Crooked Thumb Brewery joins Denis Phillips Live with this year’s edition of the Rule #7 beer
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  • Hurricane season is almost here, and people across the Tampa Bay region are preparing, including Crooked Thumb Brewery.
  • Almost eight years ago, the Safety Harbor brewery started brewing its Rule #7 Hurricane Pale Ale.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

  • On Thursday, Crooked Thumb Brewery joined Denis Phillips on DPL to release a new edition of the beer.

    WATCH: Crooked Thumb Brewery joins Denis Phillips Live with this year’s edition of the Rule #7 beer

Crooked Thumb Brewery joins Denis Phillips Live with this year’s edition of the Rule #7 beer

  • The brewery and Denis will host a meet-and-greet on Sunday, May 24, at Crooked Thumb from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

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