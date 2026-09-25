Crooked Thumb Brewery joins DPL to discuss Oktoberfest celebration

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. —
- Crooked Thumb Brewery in Safety Harbor is hosting its annual celebration this weekend in the beer garden.
- The free event will take place on Friday, September 25, from 5-10 p.m. and Saturday, September 26, from noon until 10 p.m.
- There will be German beer, food, music, a stein-hoisting contest, and more.
- Kip Kelly from Crooked Thumb stopped by DPL to talk to Denis about the event.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.