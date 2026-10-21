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Families can enjoy Halloween fun at the annual Riverwalk Trick or Treat event

The whole family can enjoy Halloween fun at the 10th annual Riverwalk Trick or Treat event at Cotanchobee Park.
Families can enjoy Halloween fun at the annual Riverwalk Trick or Treat event
Riverwalk Trick or Treat
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TAMPA, Fla. —

  • The whole family can enjoy Halloween fun at the 10th annual Riverwalk Trick or Treat event at Cotanchobee Park.
  • The event is on October 24 from 4-9 p.m.
  • During the event, you can experience over 50 treat stations, festive activities, costume contests, a movie in the park, and more.
  • Organizers joined Denis Phillips Live to talk about the event and where you can park.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

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