Families can enjoy Halloween fun at the annual Riverwalk Trick or Treat event

TAMPA, Fla. —
- The whole family can enjoy Halloween fun at the 10th annual Riverwalk Trick or Treat event at Cotanchobee Park.
- The event is on October 24 from 4-9 p.m.
- During the event, you can experience over 50 treat stations, festive activities, costume contests, a movie in the park, and more.
- Organizers joined Denis Phillips Live to talk about the event and where you can park.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.