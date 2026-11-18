TAMPA, Fla. —
- Feeding Tampa Bay is helping families in our area this holiday season.
- The nonprofit is giving you many ways to help put food on the table and spread cheer for families in our region this holiday season.
- Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips was at Feeding Tampa Bay for the annual holiday meal event on Nov. 18.
Watch report from Denis Phillips:
Denis is at Feeding Tampa Bay live with weather
- Feeding Tampa Bay CEO Thomas Mantz stopped by DPL to explain to Denis more about their food assistance through Thanksgiving and the rest of the holiday season.
Watch Denis Phillips Live:
Feeding Tampa Bay is making holiday meals possible for families across Tampa Bay
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.