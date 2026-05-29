- Brian Blair, also known as one-half of “The Killer Bees,” joins Denis on Denis Phillips Live.
- The pair talked about the past, the impact wrestling has on the area, and how far the wrestling industry has come.
Watch Denis Phillips Live
Former wrestler Brian Blair reminisces about the industry on Denis Phillips Live
- Of course, Blair also talked about his good friend and the larger-than-life icon Hulk Hogan.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.