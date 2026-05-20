- As we approach the unofficial start of summer, more people will be out on the water renting boats this Memorial Day weekend.
- May 16-22 is National Safe Boating Week.
- The general manager of Freedom Boat Club joined Denis Phillips on DPL to talk about boating safety, how weather plays an essential role in boating, how you can track changing conditions, and more.
Watch more on the festival on Denis Phillips Live
Freedom Boat Club sails in to discuss National Safe Boating Week
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.