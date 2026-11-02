From props to performances: A look behind the curtain at ‘Hamilton’ in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. —
- You will want to be in the room where it happens as Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical Hamilton returns to the Straz Center through November 8.
- The hit musical follows the life story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.
- Tampa Bay 28 chief meteorologist Denis Phillips had the opportunity to learn more about the show from one of the cast members.
- He also got to learn about the props and some of the set pieces used during the show as well.
- You can learn more about Hamilton and get tickets here.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.