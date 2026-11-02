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From props to performances: A look behind the curtain at ‘Hamilton’ in Tampa

The Tony and Grammy award winning musical Hamilton is running at the Straz Center through November 8.
From props to performances, A look behind the curtain at ‘Hamilton’ in Tampa
Hamilton
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TAMPA, Fla. —

  • You will want to be in the room where it happens as Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical Hamilton returns to the Straz Center through November 8.
  • The hit musical follows the life story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.
  • Tampa Bay 28 chief meteorologist Denis Phillips had the opportunity to learn more about the show from one of the cast members.
  • He also got to learn about the props and some of the set pieces used during the show as well.
  • You can learn more about Hamilton and get tickets here.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

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