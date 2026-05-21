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Hillsborough County evacuation zone map changes on Denis Phillips Live

The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1 and runs through November 30. Now that we are a few weeks out from the start of hurricane season, it’s time to get prepared for a storm.
Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management discusses evacuation zone map changes on DPL
Hillsborough County evacuation zone map changes on Denis Phillips Live
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  • The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1 and runs through November 30.
  • Now that we are a few weeks out from the start of hurricane season, it’s time to get prepared for a storm.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

  • A member of the Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management joined Denis Phillips Live to talk about hurricane safety, including the changes the county made this year to evacuation zone maps.
  • You can view the county evacuation zone maps here.

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