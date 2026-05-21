Hillsborough County evacuation zone map changes on Denis Phillips Live

- The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1 and runs through November 30.
- Now that we are a few weeks out from the start of hurricane season, it’s time to get prepared for a storm.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.
- A member of the Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management joined Denis Phillips Live to talk about hurricane safety, including the changes the county made this year to evacuation zone maps.
- You can view the county evacuation zone maps here.