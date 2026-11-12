Junior League of Tampa gives back to the community through Holiday Gift Market

TAMPA, Fla. —
- The Junior League of Tampa's Annual Holiday Gift Market returns Nov. 12-15 at the Florida State Fairgrounds.
- At the market, you will find merchants selling clothes, décor, food, kids gifts, and so much more.
- Members of the Junior League joined Denis Phillips on DPL to talk about the event, which happens to be their largest annual fundraiser.
- The money raised helps support the Junior League’s community projects and programs.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.