Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
WeatherWeather In Our Communities

Junior League of Tampa gives back to the community through Holiday Gift Market

The Junior League of Tampa’s Annua Holiday Gift Market returns November 12- 15 at the Florida State Fairgrounds.
Junior League of Tampa gives back to the community through Holiday Gift Market
Junior League Holiday Market
Posted
Add Tampa Bay 28 as a Google Preferred Source

TAMPA, Fla. —

  • The Junior League of Tampa's Annual Holiday Gift Market returns Nov. 12-15 at the Florida State Fairgrounds.
  • At the market, you will find merchants selling clothes, décor, food, kids gifts, and so much more.
  • Members of the Junior League joined Denis Phillips on DPL to talk about the event, which happens to be their largest annual fundraiser.
  • The money raised helps support the Junior League’s community projects and programs.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.