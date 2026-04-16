- The Kiwanis Club of Tampa is hosting its 10th annual incredible duck race on Saturday, April 18, at Curtis Hixon Park.
- 12,000 rubber ducks will race down the parks river front and the first one to cross wins $5000, second place wins $1000, and third place wins $500.
The money raised from the race goes to the Kiwanis Club, which helps support programs and resources for kids in the Tampa Bay area.
Watch Denis Phillips Live (Hint: Denis is not dressed as a duck)Kiwanis Club of Tampa discusses annual rubber duck race on Denis Phillips Live
- If you want to learn more about the Incredible Duck Race or purchase a duck click here.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.