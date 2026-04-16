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Kiwanis Club of Tampa discusses annual rubber duck race on Denis Phillips Live

The Kiwanis Club of Tampa is hosting their 10th annual incredible duck race on Saturday April 18 at Curtis Hixon Park.
Kiwanis Club of Tampa discusses annual rubber duck race on Denis Phillips Live
Kiwanis Club of Tampa discusses annual rubber duck race on Denis Phillips Live
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  • The Kiwanis Club of Tampa is hosting its 10th annual incredible duck race on Saturday, April 18, at Curtis Hixon Park.
  • 12,000 rubber ducks will race down the parks river front and the first one to cross wins $5000, second place wins $1000, and third place wins $500.

  • The money raised from the race goes to the Kiwanis Club, which helps support programs and resources for kids in the Tampa Bay area.

    Watch Denis Phillips Live (Hint: Denis is not dressed as a duck)

    Kiwanis Club of Tampa discusses annual rubber duck race on Denis Phillips Live

  • If you want to learn more about the Incredible Duck Race or purchase a duck click here.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

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