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LEGOLAND Florida kicks off a summer of fun with a World Cup experience

LEGOLAND Florida kicks off a summer of fun with a World Cup experience
WFTS/LEGOLAND
LEGOLAND Florida kicks off a summer of fun with a World Cup experience
LEGOLAND Florida kicks off a summer of fun with a World Cup experience
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  • The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Thursday and LEGOLAND Florida is hosting a World Cup experience that runs from June 11 until July 19.
  • The celebration will include interactive games and Lego brick builds.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

  • You’ll also be able to meet soccer legends in Lego brick form, build your dream jersey in Lego bricks, shoot a penalty against Lego mini figures, and take a photo with the Lego FIFA World Cup Trophy.
  • You can learn more about the event here.

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