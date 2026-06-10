LEGOLAND Florida kicks off a summer of fun with a World Cup experience

- The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Thursday and LEGOLAND Florida is hosting a World Cup experience that runs from June 11 until July 19.
- The celebration will include interactive games and Lego brick builds.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.
- You’ll also be able to meet soccer legends in Lego brick form, build your dream jersey in Lego bricks, shoot a penalty against Lego mini figures, and take a photo with the Lego FIFA World Cup Trophy.
- You can learn more about the event here.