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Local veterinarians discuss summer pet dangers on Denis Phillips Live

As we hit the summer months in Florida there are things that pet owners need to be on the lookout for.
Local veterinarians discuss summer pet dangers on Denis Phillips Live
Local veterinarians discuss summer pet dangers on Denis Phillips Live
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  • As we hit the summer months in Florida, there are a few things pet owners need to watch out for.
  • Two local veterinarians, Dr. Michael Sanwald with Banfield Pet Hospital and Dr. Jessica Weeks with Blue Pearl Pet Hospital, joined Denis on Denis Phillips Live.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

  • Dr. Sanwald talked about flea and tick activity spiking, heartworm, and its treatment.
  • Dr. Weeks spoke about summer dangers like toads, snakes, and heat stroke.

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