- From the warm summer days to hurricane season and everything in between, weather in our region is always a big topic.
- Todd Barron is from the National Weather Service in Ruskin and has been the meteorologist in charge since March.
Meteorologist in charge from the NWS in Ruskin joins Denis Phillips Live
- Barron joined Denis Phillips on DPL to talk about all things local weather, but they also discussed the tropics, El Niño, and more.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.