Metropolitan Ministries holiday tent returns

TAMPA, Fla. —
- The local nonprofit Metropolitan Ministries is preparing to help 30,000 families this holiday season through its holiday tent program.
- The program, which has been happening for 40 years, runs for the Thanksgiving and Christmas season.
- It provides food, toys, and other assistance to those in need in the community.
- The President and CEO, Dr. Sarah Combs, stopped by Denis Phillips Live to talk about the need in the community right now and how people can help.
- If you need assistance you can sign up by clicking here.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.