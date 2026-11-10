Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
WeatherWeather In Our Communities

Metropolitan Ministries holiday tent returns

Metropolitan Ministries is preparing to help 30,000 families this holiday season through its holiday tent program.
Metropolitan Ministries holiday tent returns
Holiday Tent
Posted
Add Tampa Bay 28 as a Google Preferred Source

TAMPA, Fla. —

  • The local nonprofit Metropolitan Ministries is preparing to help 30,000 families this holiday season through its holiday tent program.
  • The program, which has been happening for 40 years, runs for the Thanksgiving and Christmas season.
  • It provides food, toys, and other assistance to those in need in the community.
  • The President and CEO, Dr. Sarah Combs, stopped by Denis Phillips Live to talk about the need in the community right now and how people can help.
  • If you need assistance you can sign up by clicking here.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.