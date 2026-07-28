- Scallop season is here and runs through late September.
- However, Bay Scallops can only be harvested in state waters during certain times, and in Pasco County, that window is open until August 18.
Watch Denis Phillips Live
Paddletail Lodge talks about scallop season on Denis Phillips Live
- Denis Phillips and his family went out scalloping and had the folks from Paddletail Lodge on DPL to talk about the experience.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.