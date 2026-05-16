Palm Harbor Craft Festival gets creative on Denis Phillips Live

- Palm Harbor Craft Festival takes place on May 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 1023 Florida Ave in Palm Harbor, Florida.
- The event will showcase local and national artists, featuring all kinds of work, from painting and sculpting to photography, candle-making, artisan food, and so much more.
- Admission to the event is free and you can learn more here.
Watch more on the festival on Denis Phillip Live
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.