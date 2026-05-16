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Palm Harbor Craft Festival gets creative on Denis Phillips Live

Palm Harbor Craft Festival gets creative on Denis Phillips Live
WFTS
Palm Harbor Craft Festival gets creative on Denis Phillips Live
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  • Palm Harbor Craft Festival takes place on May 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 1023 Florida Ave in Palm Harbor, Florida.
  • The event will showcase local and national artists, featuring all kinds of work, from painting and sculpting to photography, candle-making, artisan food, and so much more.
  • Admission to the event is free and you can learn more here.

Watch more on the festival on Denis Phillip Live

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

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