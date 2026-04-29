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Pinellas Pepper Fest brings the heat to Denis Phillips Live

The 19th annual Pinellas Pepper Fest takes place on Saturday May 2 and Sunday May 3 at England Brother Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pinellas Pepper Fest brings the heat to Denis Phillips Live
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  • The 19th annual Pinellas Pepper Fest takes place on Saturday, May 2, and Sunday, May 3, at England Brother Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • The free, two-day event will feature hundreds of samples, sauces, and salsas ranging from mild to wild.

    Watch more on Denis Phillips Live

Pinellas Pepper Fest brings the heat to Denis Phillips Live

  • There will also be live music, eating contest, and other events for the whole family to enjoy.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

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