- The 19th annual Pinellas Pepper Fest takes place on Saturday, May 2, and Sunday, May 3, at England Brother Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The free, two-day event will feature hundreds of samples, sauces, and salsas ranging from mild to wild.
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Pinellas Pepper Fest brings the heat to Denis Phillips Live
- There will also be live music, eating contest, and other events for the whole family to enjoy.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.