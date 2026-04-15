Play-by-play announcer for the Lightning talks playoffs on Denis Phillips Live

- Denis Phillips welcomed Dave Randorf, the Lightning play-by-play announcer, on Denis Phillips Live on April 14.
- The Lightning will start the playoffs on home ice against the Montreal Canadiens.
There are several ways fans can get ready for the playoffs, including a pep rally on Friday at Sparkman Wharf.
WatchPlay-by-play announcer for the Lightning talks playoffs on Denis Phillips Live
- There will also be watch parties and plaza parties throughout the series.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.