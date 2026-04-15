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Play by play announcer for the Lightning talks playoffs on Denis Phillips Live

Denis Phillips welcomed Dave Randorf, the Lightning play by play announcer to talk about the upcoming Stanley Cup playoffs.
Play-by-play announcer for the Lightning talks playoffs on Denis Phillips Live
Denis Phillips Live with Lightning
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  • Denis Phillips welcomed Dave Randorf, the Lightning play-by-play announcer, on Denis Phillips Live on April 14.
  • The Lightning will start the playoffs on home ice against the Montreal Canadiens.

  • There are several ways fans can get ready for the playoffs, including a pep rally on Friday at Sparkman Wharf.

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    Play-by-play announcer for the Lightning talks playoffs on Denis Phillips Live

  • There will also be watch parties and plaza parties throughout the series.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

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