- Rebuilding Together Greater Florida has helped local families with essential home repairs, disaster recovery, and disaster readiness for 25 years.
- The organization has repaired over 10,000 homes and has had over 50 community partners.
- They just opened a new hurricane distribution hub which they said will help with raid response during and after storms. It will stage and deploy lifesaving resources to anyone impacted.
Watch more on the festival on Denis Phillips Live
Rebuilding Together Greater Florida speaks about hurricane preparedness on Denis Phillips Live
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.
- Rebuilding Together Greater Florida also supports long-term recovery and home repairs for seniors, veterans, and low-income families.
- You can learn more about Rebuilding Together Greater Florida by clicking here.