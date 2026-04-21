Rock Riley talks Lightning playoffs and NFL Draft on Denis Phillips Live

- Right now, the Tampa Bay area sports scene is buzzing.
- The Lightning are on the quest for their fourth Stanley Cup and the Rays are one of the top teams in the American League.
- Plus, we are inching closer to football season as the NFL Draft kicks off this week in Pittsburgh.
- Sports broadcasting legend Rock Riley joined Denis Phillips on Denis Phillips Live to talk all things sports, including where the Bucs might go with their draft picks and the Lightning's chances in their series with the Canadians.
Watch Denis Phillips Live
Denis Phillips Live with Rock Riley
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.