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Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview discuss annual Crawfish Festival on Denis Phillips Live

On Saturday, April 25, the FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club is hosting its 16th annual Crawfish Festival.
Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview discuss annual Crawfish Festival on Denis Phillips Live
Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview discuss annual Crawfish Festival on Denis Phillips Live
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  • On Saturday, April 25, the FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club is hosting its 16th annual Crawfish Festival.
  • The free event will feature food vendors, live music, local beer, and kids' activities.

Watch more on Denis Phillips Live

Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview discuss annual Crawfish Festival on Denis Phillips Live

  • Money raised from the event will be distributed locally to organizations that help the community.
  • The Crawfish Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Winthrop Town Centre in Riverview.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

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