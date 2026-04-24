- On Saturday, April 25, the FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club is hosting its 16th annual Crawfish Festival.
- The free event will feature food vendors, live music, local beer, and kids' activities.
Watch more on Denis Phillips Live
Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview discuss annual Crawfish Festival on Denis Phillips Live
- Money raised from the event will be distributed locally to organizations that help the community.
- The Crawfish Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Winthrop Town Centre in Riverview.
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