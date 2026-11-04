Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
WeatherWeather In Our Communities

Savor St. Pete brings premier food and wine festival returns for its 14th year

Savor St. Pete takes places November 7 and 8 at Vinoy Park.
Savor St. Pete brings premier food and wine festival returns for its 14th year
Savor St. Pete
Posted
Add Tampa Bay 28 as a Google Preferred Source

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. —

  • Savor St. Pete takes places November 7 and 8 at Vinoy Park.
  • The festival brings together acclaimed chefs, stand out restaurants from across the Tampa Bay area, savory wines, spirits, and craft beers.
  • Alexia Snyder, the Savor Social Ambassador, joined Denis Phillips on DPL to talk about the event and all you can expect.
  • You can learn more about Savor St. Pete by clicking here.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.