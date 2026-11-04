Savor St. Pete brings premier food and wine festival returns for its 14th year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. —
- Savor St. Pete takes places November 7 and 8 at Vinoy Park.
- The festival brings together acclaimed chefs, stand out restaurants from across the Tampa Bay area, savory wines, spirits, and craft beers.
- Alexia Snyder, the Savor Social Ambassador, joined Denis Phillips on DPL to talk about the event and all you can expect.
- You can learn more about Savor St. Pete by clicking here.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.