Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WeatherWeather In Our Communities

Actions

Sharkapalooza splashes into Denis Phillips Live with fintastic fun

Sharkapalooza takes place May 16 at Coachman Park in Clearwater
Sharkapalooza splashes into Denis Phillips Live with fintastic fun
Sharkapalooza on Denis Phillips Live
Posted
  • Sharkapalooza takes place May 16 at Coachman Park in Clearwater from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • The event, which is free, started five years ago and blends art and conservation.

Watch more on the festival on Denis Phillip Live

Sharkapalooza splashes into Denis Phillips Live with fintastic fun

  • It will feature artists, food vendors, live music, and groups teaching the public about sharks and their importance to our oceans and marine life.
  • You can learn more about Sharkapalooza here.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.