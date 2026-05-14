- Sharkapalooza takes place May 16 at Coachman Park in Clearwater from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The event, which is free, started five years ago and blends art and conservation.
Watch more on the festival on Denis Phillip Live
Sharkapalooza splashes into Denis Phillips Live with fintastic fun
- It will feature artists, food vendors, live music, and groups teaching the public about sharks and their importance to our oceans and marine life.
- You can learn more about Sharkapalooza here.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.