SharkCon brings fintastic fun to Denis Phillips Live

- The 12th annual SharkCon will take place on July 18 and 19 at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall.
- SharkCon is like ComicCon but focuses on sharks and ocean conservation.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.
- There will be presentations from personalities from Shark Week and National Geographic. You will also be able to meet with shark scientists, nonprofit groups, explore several exhibits, activities, and see artwork.
- You can learn more about SharkCon here.
Father searches for answers after son's death inside Dick's House of Sports
On Friday, 15-year-old Jaden Law was found dead inside a fitting room at the Dick's House of Sports at Brandon Exchange following gunshots.
Father searches for answers after son's death inside Dick's House of Sports