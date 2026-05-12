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St. Pete Italian Festival talks about upcoming event on Denis Phillips Live

The St. Pete Italian Festival is taking place at Vinoy Park on May 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
St. Pete Italian Festival talks about upcoming event on Denis Phillips Live
The St. Pete Italian Festival is taking place at Vinoy Park on May 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Posted
  • The St. Pete Italian Festival is taking place at Vinoy Park on May 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • You can expect authentic Italian food, family-friendly activities, traditional music, Italian cars on display, and a VIP tasting event.

Watch more on the festival on Denis Phillip Live

St. Pete Italian Festival talks about upcoming event on Denis Phillips Live

  • There will also be live music, an eating contest, and other events for the whole family to enjoy.
  • Tickets to the festival are $20 at the gate, but early bird tickets start at $15.
  • Kids under 12 years old are free.
  • You can learn more about the St. Pete Italian Festival by clicking here.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

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