- The St. Pete Italian Festival is taking place at Vinoy Park on May 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- You can expect authentic Italian food, family-friendly activities, traditional music, Italian cars on display, and a VIP tasting event.
Watch more on the festival on Denis Phillip Live
St. Pete Italian Festival talks about upcoming event on Denis Phillips Live
- There will also be live music, an eating contest, and other events for the whole family to enjoy.
- Tickets to the festival are $20 at the gate, but early bird tickets start at $15.
- Kids under 12 years old are free.
- You can learn more about the St. Pete Italian Festival by clicking here.
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