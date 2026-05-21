TAMPA, Fla. — On Thursday, students at Young Middle Magnet School got to spend some time outside.

Thanks to Republic Services, in partnership with Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful, a sustainability project took place at the school. It was all made possible by the grant money the school received.

Watch report from Ally Blake

Sustainability makeover takes place at Young Middle Magnet School

Tampa Bay 28 meteorologist Ally Blake was there as students built benches, helped clear debris, and even made pots for plants for students to take home to their families.

The skills the students learned during the project can be used in their own backyards and will help them think more sustainably.

“This project's been a long time coming, but the Republic team to show up today is, is really awesome to work with us, work with the students. Everyone's out here sweating together. It really creates a good bond. A lot of good projects and it's just been really great to see the school come together, the teachers, everyone working side by side,” said a volunteer.

“Everybody coming together like this. It makes me feel very happy knowing that us as a community, as a school, can bring people together and just have fun with helping, said a student.

The work done here will help repair some of the tree canopies lost during previous hurricanes, reduce urban heat, and improve air quality in Tampa.