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Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Philips throws out the first pitch at the Rays game

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Philips throws out the first pitch at the Rays game
WFTS
Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Philips throws out the first pitch at the Rays game
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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On June 1, the start of hurricane season, Tampa Bay 28 chief meteorologist Denis Phillips threw out the first pitch at the Rays vs. Detroit Tigers game.

Phillips was wearing his Rule #7 jersey to remind everyone not to freak out unless he is freaking out this hurricane season.

Not only was Denis at the Trop on Monday, but his daughter and Ryan also got to sing the national anthem before the game.

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