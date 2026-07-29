Tampa Bay 28 sports anchor Kyle Burger talks Bucs training camp on DPL

- Buccaneers training camp is now underway as the first on-field practice took place on Wednesday.
- Tampa Bay 28 sports anchor Kyle Burger joined Denis Phillips on DPL to talk about the Bucs' expectations this season and the news that broke about the future of Vita Vea with the team.
- Some training camp practices are open to the public. You can learn more about the schedule here.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.