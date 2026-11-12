Tampa Bay Burger Week is back and benefiting a good cause

TAMPA, Fla. —
- Tampa Bay Burger Week is back from November 12-22.
- The ten days of delicious burger deals feature more than 20 restaurants, with the winner taking home the coveted title of Best Burger in the Bay.
- All the burgers will cost between $10 and $26, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Feeding Tampa Bay.
- Organizers stopped by Denis Phillips Live to talk about what you can expect during the 10-day event.
- You can learn more about Tampa Bay Burger Week here.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.