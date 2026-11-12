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Tampa Bay Burger Week is back and benefiting a good cause

Tampa Bay Burger Week is back from November 12-22.
Tampa Bay Burger Week is back and benefiting a good cause
Tampa Bay Burger Week
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TAMPA, Fla. —

  • Tampa Bay Burger Week is back from November 12-22.
  • The ten days of delicious burger deals feature more than 20 restaurants, with the winner taking home the coveted title of Best Burger in the Bay.
  • All the burgers will cost between $10 and $26, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Feeding Tampa Bay.
  • Organizers stopped by Denis Phillips Live to talk about what you can expect during the 10-day event.
  • You can learn more about Tampa Bay Burger Week here.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

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