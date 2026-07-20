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Tampa Bay Rodeo joins Denis Phillips Live

The Tampa Bay Rodeo was in town at the Florida State Fairgrounds. TK McNair who is better known as “Cowboy Sway” joined Denis on DPL.
Tampa Bay Rodeo joins Denis Phillips Live
Denis Phillips Live J
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  • The Tampa Bay Rodeo is back in town at the Florida State Fairgrounds.
  • TK McNair, who is better known as “Cowboy Sway,” joined Denis on DPL to talk about how he became an internet sensation earlier this year.
  • McNair jumped off his bronco thinking he finished a successful ride, only to be run over a second later.
  • You can find out more about the Tampa Bay Rodeo and get tickets here.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

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