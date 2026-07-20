Tampa Bay Rodeo joins Denis Phillips Live

- The Tampa Bay Rodeo is back in town at the Florida State Fairgrounds.
- TK McNair, who is better known as “Cowboy Sway,” joined Denis on DPL to talk about how he became an internet sensation earlier this year.
- McNair jumped off his bronco thinking he finished a successful ride, only to be run over a second later.
- You can find out more about the Tampa Bay Rodeo and get tickets here.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.