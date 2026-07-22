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Tampa Bay Sports Commission discussed upcoming events on Denis Phillips Live

The Executive Director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission stopped by DPL to talk about the match and other exciting sports events they have coming up in Tampa Bay.
Tampa Bay Sports Commission discussed upcoming events on Denis Phillips Live
DPL Tampa Bay Sport Commission
Posted
  • The Tampa Bay area has become a hot spot for several sporting events over the last several years.
  • We’ve held March Madness tournament games for both men and women, College Football Playoff games, NHL Stadium Series matchups, and more.
  • On July 25, British soccer heavyweights Wrexham AFC and Leeds United will take the pitch at Raymond James Stadium.
  • The Executive Director of The Tampa Bay Sports Commission stopped by DPL to talk about the match and other exciting sports events they have coming up in Tampa Bay.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

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