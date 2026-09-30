Taste of the Beaches celebrates local businesses, cuisine, and nonprofits

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. —
- Taste of the Beaches returns October 3 and runs through October 11.
- Dozens of Pinellas County restaurants from Clearwater Beach to Tierra Verde participate in the festival.
- To take part, you pay $10 for one meal at one of the participating restaurants, and part of the proceeds will go to Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside.
- Organizers from Taste of the Beaches joined Denis on DPL to talk about this year’s event and tell him about the options available this year.
- You can learn more about Taste of the Beaches here.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.