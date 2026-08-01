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The Art of Banksy now on display at Straz Center in Tampa

The exhibit which runs at Straz Center until September 27, features more than 160 original works including prints, canvases, sculptures, limited edition pieces, and more.
The Art of Banksy now on display at Straz Center in Tampa
The Art of Banksy now on display at Straz Center in Tampa
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  • Now is your chance to see the world’s largest authenticated collection of privately owned Banksy art, and it is here in the Tampa Bay region.
  • The exhibit, which runs at the Straz Center until September 27, features more than 160 original works, including prints, canvases, sculptures, limited-edition pieces, and more.
  • Some iconic Banksy works on display include “Girl with Balloon” and “Rude Copper.”
  • Denis Phillips got to experience The Art of Banksy and spoke with Corey Ross the President of Starvox Exhibits USA.
The Art of Banksy now on display at Straz Center in Tampa

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

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