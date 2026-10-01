The Fall Y'all Festival brings a taste of autumn to DPL

CLEARWATER, Fla. —
- It may not feel like fall in Florida, but a free family event this weekend may get you in the fall spirit.
- The Fall Y’all Festival is taking place at Coachman Park in Clearwater on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.
- You can expect a corn maze, food trucks, a free kids’ bounce zone, and more than 150 local vendors.
- Pumpkins will also be available for purchase.
- Organizers stopped by DPL and told Denis that this is a great way to get out in the community and support local shops.