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The Fall Y'all Festival brings a taste of autumn to DPL

The Fall Y’all Festival is taking place at Coachman Park in Clearwater on Saturday October 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Fall Y'all Festival brings a taste of autumn to DPL
Fall Y'all Festival
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CLEARWATER, Fla. —

  • It may not feel like fall in Florida, but a free family event this weekend may get you in the fall spirit.
  • The Fall Y’all Festival is taking place at Coachman Park in Clearwater on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

  • You can expect a corn maze, food trucks, a free kids’ bounce zone, and more than 150 local vendors.
  • Pumpkins will also be available for purchase.
  • Organizers stopped by DPL and told Denis that this is a great way to get out in the community and support local shops.

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