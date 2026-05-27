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United Way of Central Florida joins Denis Phillips Live to discuss hurricane expo

On Saturday, May 30, the city of Lakeland and the United Way of Central Florida will host a hurricane expo.
United Way of Central Florida join Denis Phillips Live to discuss hurricane expo
Hurricane expo Lakeland in DPL
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  • On Saturday, May 30 the city of Lakeland and The United Way of Central Florida will host a hurricane expo.
  • The free community event will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the RP Funding Center.
  • There will be guest speakers including Tampa Bay 28 chief meteorologist Denis Phillips, panel discussions, hands-on-on-preparedness guidance, and even activities for the kids.
  • Free Hurricane kits will be provided to attendees while supplies last.
  • You can learn more about the Lakeland Hurricane Expo here.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

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