United Way of Citrus County talks about community work on DPL

- The United Way of Citrus County helps local families through the main pillars of life, whether they are good, bad, or times of growth.
- The organization aids in disaster recovery, financial assistance, college scholarships, and community investments, among other things.
- Leaders from The United Way of Citrus County joined Denis Phillips on DPL to share more about the work they do every day.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.