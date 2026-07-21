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United Way of Citrus County talks about community work on DPL

The United Way of Citrus County aids in disaster recovery, financial assistance, college scholarships, and community investments, among other things.
United Way of Citrus County talks about community work on DPL
United Way of Citrus County talks about community work on DPL
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  • The United Way of Citrus County helps local families through the main pillars of life, whether they are good, bad, or times of growth.
  • The organization aids in disaster recovery, financial assistance, college scholarships, and community investments, among other things.
  • Leaders from The United Way of Citrus County joined Denis Phillips on DPL to share more about the work they do every day.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

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