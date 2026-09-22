TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) —
- Creatures of the Night returns to ZooTampa at Lowry Park this weekend.
WATCH: ZooTampa brings family friendly frights to DPL with Creatures of the Night
ZooTampa brings family friendly frights to DPL with Creatures of the Night
- The Halloween event runs on for 15 select nights in September and October.
- At the event you’ll be able to enjoy wicked treats and drinks, a Halloween light show, and spooky wildlife connections.
- ZooTampa joined Denis Phillips on DPL to talk about the event and the new areas to explore this year like Scared of the Dark, Ghostly Groves, Jack-O-Lantern Lane, and Enchanted Circle.
- You can learn more about Creatures of the Night here.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.