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ZooTampa brings family friendly frights to DPL with Creatures of the Night

Creatures of the Night
WFTS
Creatures of the Night
ZooTampa brings family friendly frights to DPL with Creatures of the Night
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TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) —

  • Creatures of the Night returns to ZooTampa at Lowry Park this weekend.

WATCH: ZooTampa brings family friendly frights to DPL with Creatures of the Night

ZooTampa brings family friendly frights to DPL with Creatures of the Night

  • The Halloween event runs on for 15 select nights in September and October.
  • At the event you’ll be able to enjoy wicked treats and drinks, a Halloween light show, and spooky wildlife connections.
  • ZooTampa joined Denis Phillips on DPL to talk about the event and the new areas to explore this year like Scared of the Dark, Ghostly Groves, Jack-O-Lantern Lane, and Enchanted Circle.
  • You can learn more about Creatures of the Night here.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

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